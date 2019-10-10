Bella Hadid Got a Surprise Birthday Message From Ex The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd might be broken up, but that didn't stop him from sending her some birthday love.

The supermodel rang in her 23rd birthday on Wednesday in New York City. For her special day, Bella had her closest friends and family by her side, including sister Gigi Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid. Anwar's girlfriend, Dua Lipa, was also there for Bella's birthday festivities. Early in the day, the group enjoyed a meal at Sadelle's before heading to Color Me Mine to paint some pottery. On Wednesday night, Bella and her loved ones went to Miss Lily's to continue the celebrations.

"Bella had a low-key night out celebrating her birthday at Miss Lily's in NYC," a source tells E! News. "She was with Gigi, Anwar, Dua Lipa, a few people from her glam team and a handful of her model friends. It was a small group and mainly consisted of her closest girlfriends."

The insider shares that the birthday squad had a "private section" in the back of the restaurant where they celebrated Bella.