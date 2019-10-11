Sarah Hyland, Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner and Other Stars Who Love Pizza as Much as We Do

  • By
    &

by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Kids, Pizza, Islington Community Garden Visit

Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Sure, we co-opted it from Italy, but pizza is just about as American as apple pie, hot dogs and other calorie-laden fare that makes eating a joy. And while celebrities tend to be at the forefront of the latest sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free craze, even they can't resist the occasionally slice of cheesy goodness. They eat it at on red carpets, on movie sets, in green rooms and—most spectacularly—at the Academy Awards thanks to host Ellen DeGeneres' cleverly planned bit. 

As a wise woman (cough, Jennifer Lawrence) once said, "Pizza fixes everything."

In fact, devotion to the 'za runs so deep that it has earned its own month (that'd be October), and a National Pizza Day in February just to ensure the food is never under-appreciated. So the next time you're craving a slice, chew on, whether that means indulging in Italy, á la Chrissy Teigen and John Legend or phoning up a chain. (Lili Reinhart has Domino's on speed dial.) And remember that even Gisele Bundchen (she of the unfortunate pregnant woman shouldn't turn themselves into garbage disposals comment) can't resist pizza's siren song. 

Olivia Culpo, Pizza

Tylor Klipfel

Olivia Culpo

The supermodel heads into her kitchen to whip up her favorite pizza combination using Cali'flour Foods' original cauliflower pizza crust.

Jana Kramer, Lauren Bushnell, Pizza

Instagram

Jana Kramer & Lauren Bushnell

"Nothing better than celebrating an early Galentine's Day with my girl @laurenbushnell and a @californiapizzakitchen heart-shaped pizza!" the country singer and actress shared on Instagram

Joey Fatone, Pizza

Courtesy of Made In New York Pizza

Joey Fatone

The NSYNC member heads to Made In New York Pizza on the Upper West Side for a tasty meal.

Article continues below

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Pizza Hut

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Yeah Boy" country singer enjoys some Pizza Hut pizza ahead of the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. 

Ed Sheeran, Pizza

MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Ed Sheeran

The "Shape of You" singer indulges in a cheesy snack while visiting the Today show. 

Bethenny Frankel, Pizza

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

Bethenny Frankel

Even Skinnygirl's get to enjoy pizza every now and then! 

Article continues below

Jonathan Cheban, Pizza

Dupree/BACKGRID

Jonathan Cheban

There's a reason he calls himself the "Foodgod," and it has everything to do with his love of 'za. 

Karrueche Tran, Pizza

Splash News

Karrueche Tran

The social media sensation relaxes on the beach with a slice in hand. 

Sonia Ben Ammar, Pizza

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sonia Ben Ammar

Who says models don't eat? The French beauty grabs some pizza on set of a Dolce & Gabbana photo shoot. 

Article continues below

Megyn Kelly, Pizza

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Megyn Kelly

When in New York it's best to indulge! 

Madonna, Pizza

Brian Ach/WireImage

Madonna

The Queen of Pop or the Queen of Pizza? You decide.

Gisele Bundchen, Pizza

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gisele Bündchen

She does eat carbs! (And still looks amazing doing it!)

Article continues below

Jennifer Garner, Pizza

ichael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE

Jennifer Garner

The Valentine's Day actress looks pretty in love with that thin crust pizza, and we can't say we blame her. Yum!

Will Arnett, CinemaCon, Pizza

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Will Arnett

Obviously channeling his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actor dug into some pizza at CinemaCon.

Martha Stewart, Seth Meyers, Pizza

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Martha Stewart & Seth Meyers

The Late Night host looks like he's loving that slice of pizza—of course, if Martha made it, it was bound to be good.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Pizza

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Say "cheese!" For once, slices best selfies.

Instagram, Pizza, Oscars, Pizza

Instagram

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum

Come for the Oscars, stay for the cheese pizza.

Pizza Valentine's Day, Julia Roberts, Pizza

Julia Roberts

She may be in character in Valentine's Day, but the love between the actress and that pizza is real.

Article continues below

Kristen Bell, Emmys Instagrams, Pizza

Instagram

Kristen Bell

The Frozen star stunned at the Emmys, wearing a gown from Zuhair Murad...and tomato sauce from that amazing-looking slice.

Julianne Hough, Pizza

LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Julianne Hough

Don't let those abs deceive you! "Pizza is my favorite food. I eat it a lot!" the Dancing With the Stars alum told Shape. "I want everyone to know that I'm not Miss Perfect. You can cheat every once in a while, and that's OK."

Alessandra Ambrosio, Pizza

AKM-GSI

Alessandra Ambrosio

A Victoria's Secret Angel delivering a stack of pizza pies? We're in heaven.

Article continues below

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Oscars, Pizza

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

The way they were: Getting after a slice at the 2014 Oscars.

Sophia Bush, Pizza

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Sophia Bush

The Chicago P.D. actress takes a break from stopping crime to grab a quick slice. Pizza, you have the right to remain delicious.

Maria Menounos, Pizza

Courtesy Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for California Pizza Kitchen

Maria Menounos

Though she's ditched her seven-slice-a-night habit, Menounos can't fully let her love of pizza go. 

Article continues below

Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling, Pizza

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

Dean McDermott & Tori Spelling

The couple always try to keep it real—and as it turns out, they really love pizza.

Lady Gaga, Pizza

JBD / Splash News

Lady Gaga

The singer gives us a "Million Reasons" to order a pie right now.

Jon Stewart, Daily Show, Pizza

Comedy Central

Jon Stewart

The former Daily Show host is known for being a funny guy, but his love for New York pizza (and his disdain for Chicago-style) is no joke.

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Leto, Oscars, Pizza

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres & Jared Leto

The Joker never looked as happy as when Ellen handed him a slice at the Oscars.

Instagram, Pizza, Oscars

Instagram

Kerry Washington

The expectant Scandal star missed out when Ellen was passing out pizza, but found a gluten-free pie waiting for her backstage.

Madonna, Pizza

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The former Project Runway host catwalked her way to the nearest pizza place.

Article continues below

Ryan Dempster, Will Ferrell, Pizza

Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images

Ryan Dempster & Will Ferrell

Whether you're a Cubs pitcher or just a Semi-Pro, everyone loves pizza.

Sarah Hyland, Pizza, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Hyland

This Modern Family star's pizza appreciation post makes us #jealous.

Sarah Hyland, Pizza, 2015 SAG Awards

Russ Einhorn/Splash News

Sarah Hyland

Seriously, not even the SAG Awards could get in the way of the actress and her pizza.

NEXT GALLERY: Stars Scream for Ice Cream

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Celebrities , Food , VG , Photos , Top Photos , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.