Sarah Ferguson Dishes on Her Cosmetic Treatments Ahead of 60th Birthday

Ahead of her milestone 60th birthday in just a few more days, Sarah Ferguson is being an open book about what she's had done.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the famed mother of newlywed Princess Eugenie and future bride Princess Beatrice revealed the cosmetic treatments she's undergone, including a laser treatment before her daughter's headline-making wedding last year.

"Above all, it was being joyful for Eugenie that made me look good. But I'd had some laser treatment on my face which helped, too," she told The Daily Mail. According to the report, Ferguson's laser treatment has included the 6D Platinum Laser Lift by her longtime friend, Dr. Gabriela Mercik. On Mercik's website, it's promoted as "tightening, lifting, stimulating collagen and refining skin texture for a smooth finish."

It's a change from the Botox injections Ferguson said she got in the past. "I had Botox a long time ago when there was nothing else available," she told The Daily Mail. "I really don't like the frozen look...I'm so animated and I like to be myself. I don't like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy."