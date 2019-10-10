Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul Will Give You Chills in the Truth Be Told Trailer

Octavia Spencer is finally getting her TV crime drama. A self-professed armchair detective, Spencer, who was previously slated to star in a Murder, She Wrote remake, stars in Apple's Truth Be Told opposite Aaron Paul. If the first trailer is any indication, this limited series will be atop many must-watch lists.

In Truth Be Told, the Oscar winner plays podcaster Poppy Parnell, a journalist who is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a star. As a result, she comes face-to-face with Warren Cave (Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped imprison. Is he guilty? Is he innocent? Was she wrong this whole time? That's what Poppy hopes to find out through her new investigation that takes on privacy, media and race.