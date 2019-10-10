Will Smith Lives His Absolute Best Life Playing With a Flamethrower

Will Smith just lit a torch to his career.

In a video with YouTube's The Slow Mo Guys, the Gemini Man star took a flamethrower to a cutout of his face in celebration of his new flick, in which he battles it out with his younger self. Filmed in slow motion—the M.O. of the YouTube channel, which boasts more than 12 million subscribers—Smith had the time of his life watching his mannequin set on fire.

"Die you dirty, young me," he yelled, "Trying to kill the old me! Ah!"

Indeed, we now bow down to the self-proclaimed Flesh Prince. "It makes you feel powerful," he admitted. "I think I'm going to get a flamethrower." Mainly, as he joked, to use on anyone who dares steal his parking spot.

And, in what can only be described as the perfect way to relieve any pent-up aggression, the superstar also epically smashed a watermelon with a bat.