Regina King Has the Best Advice for When You're Feeling Stuck

Regina King understands the power of progress.

As the cover star of Marie Claire's November 2019 issue, the Oscar nominee offered up her helpful philosophy on moving forward.

"What's next, you know? I'm very good at choosing what needs to stay with me and what things need to be let go of," she told the magazine. "Sometimes we can get so caught up in the moment and we don't ever leave that moment, and that's how some people get stuck. I don't know if you ever heard me say, 'Comfort zones are where dreams go to die.'" We're listening, Regina!

The actress has most recently followed her own advice with her latest role. "Sister waited until she was almost 50 to be a superhero," she told Marie Claire of her upcoming performance as Sister Night in HBO's Watchmen. "It's something I've always wanted to do, you know, be a woman physically kicking ass."