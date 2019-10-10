Justin Bieber Has an Epic Proposal For Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Now that Miley Cyrus is officially one less lonely girl, it seems like everyone wants to know more about her romance with Cody Simpson. Including Justin Bieber.

After the Aussie singer, 22, posted a shirtless snap on Instagram, the Biebs couldn't help but thirst over his perfect swimmer's body. "Ur body is a wonderland," the newlywed commented, following up with a proposition, "Double date?" Of course, Cody was all in, writing back, "text me." (Can we do the same to score an invite?)

But we'll likely have to wait a beat before this party in the U.S.A. hits our Instagram feeds. After all, Miley was just released from the hospital and is recovering from surgery. An update she naturally shared on the 'gram. "She made it home," she captioned a shot of her hugging a shirtless Cody.

The exciting return comes after she was admitted to the hospital with tonsillitis on Tuesday. "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass," she shared on her Instagram Story, "And help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs."