Hailee Steinfeld Didn't Actually Set Up Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner—But She'll Take Credit

Like the rest of us, Hailee Steinfeld is a sucker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romance.

During Wednesday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Dickinson actress was asked to clear up a few rumors: the first being that she's ready to release new music (it's true!) and, secondly, that she's the one who hooked up her pals Turner and Jonas way back in 2016.

"No," she admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. "Are they saying that? I will totally take credit for that, if they are saying it."

However, she did play a pivotal role early in the actress and the singer's relationship, even if she's doesn't give herself much credit. "I definitely got the, like, 'Tell me about Joe Jonas' call," Steinfeld recalled. "Sophie and I have been friends for years. She's one of my favorite humans. And Joe, same. Joe and I worked together a couple years ago, and he is also a wonderful person, and it worked! So, I'll take credit for that, sure."