Weigh In on The CW's Nancy Drew

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 7:00 PM

Everybody's favorite teen girl detective is back and spookier than ever!

Kennedy McMann plays the titular role in Nancy Drew, which just premiered on The CW. She's a recent high school graduate who's dealing with the recent death of her mother and having to rethink her future plans in the aftermath. 

Now, she's mixed up in a murder, and is trying to figure out what happened even as she's one of the suspects in a murder that occurred right outside the diner where she works, along with all of her coworkers..and her boyfriend. One of the theories is, of course, that the woman was killed by a spooky ghost, but probably not, especially as everyone who's a suspect seems to have a motive for her death. 

If you ask us, new modern Nancy is a delight, and Kennedy McMann is a particularly bright spot in a dark and creepy show. 

But what did you think? Are you down with 2019 Nancy Drew, or are you too spooked by that scary message under the wallpaper, and the bloody dress in the attic trunk, and that aforementioned spooky ghost? 

Vote in the poll below to let us know, and hit play above to hear from McMann and costar Scott Wolfe on how the character has changed but mostly remains the same plucky teen detective, and one who's being taken good care of by a writers room that's apparently full of major Nancy fans. 

Did you watch Nancy Drew?
58.8%
41.2%
What did you think of Nancy Drew?
81.5%
18.5%

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

