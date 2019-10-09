The Masked Singer Unmasks the Eagle

Fox
The Eagle has landed. Sort of.
The Masked Singer unmasked its fourth singer tonight, and it was none other than Dr. Drew Pinksy, who had worked with panelists Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong multiple times, but no one was able to guess him.
Dr. Drew, who was dressed as the Eagle, lost out in a battle against the Penguin, who has the most familiar voice but we cannot place it.
Tonight we also met the Fox and the Flower, and with that, we've heard a performance from every single one of the season two singers, four of whom have already been unmasked.
We've been keeping track below, but first let's talk about the Eagle's clues since we now know who he is. Maybe it will help us figure out some others? Who knows?
His father died in 2009 and his mother died in 2017, which is the reference to the loss of a parent. He also revealed in 2013 that he had prostate cancer, but was later declared cancer free.
The radio station was a reference to KROQ, where his show Loveline airs, and according to Wikipedia, he contemplated becoming an opera singer instead of a doctor, which you could definitely hear in the deep voice that sang Meatloaf's "I Would Do Anything For Love But I Won't Do That" tonight.
For all the clues and reveals we've gotten so far, see below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CoolSculpting
Egg: Johnny Weir
Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle
Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard
Songs: "Just Dance"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ice Cream: Ninja
Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him
Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis
Songs: "Old Town Road"
Michael Becker / FOX
Panda: Laila Ali
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.
Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
Michael Becker / FOX
Eagle: Dr. Drew Pinsky
Clues: He's the face of his field, but he's had a health scare and lost a parent and has now realized life is short. He wants to tell his own stories and leave the safety of his nest behind. Doesn't just hang out with rockstars, but is one.
Song: "I Would Do Anything For Love"
Flower
Week 3 Clues: Some say she blossoms in every field she plants herself in, being a flower was a "natural arrangement," she cooks, she crafts, has a clothing line. Does everything to the nines, doesn't even go to the grocery store without lipstick and pumps on, but doesn't have makeup on under the mask. Ready to have fun and be free after sowing the seeds of this empire with her bare hands. "This legend is here to be a vision of love on this stage."
Song: "9 to 5"
Guesses: Patti LaBelle was trending on Twitter after viewers heard the Flower's voice
Penguin
Clues: Has always been told she's not pretty enough, not smart enough, not funny enough. A news report says her career is over. Her "hit list" includes classroom bully, comedy club owner, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press, and herself. Wants to sing for those of us who dared to be different, doesn't need a permission slip to be who she is, everything is not black and white, signs read "I'm not your secretary"
Song: "The Middle"
Clues: A comic book bedtime story, works best at night, dabbled in many genres from Doogie to Doubtfire, lived two different lives—his on-air superhero persona who lives to entertain, and then who he is at home
Song: "This Love"
Best guess: Wayne Brady! He's played Neil Patrick Harris' brother on HIMYM and worked with Robin Williams many times on Whose Line Is It Anyway, on which he dabbled in many genres. He's also a fantastic singer.
Black Widow
Week 2 Clues: The Black Widow mentioned having an empire and that it was her house now. There were also visuals of a peach (are they from Atlanta), film and talks of directors, as well as mentions of being real and being darker and edgier now. A Sagittarius sign may have been shown. Judges guessed Amber Riley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherri Shepherd.
Songs: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
Flamingo
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a bedroom and the introduction was mocked up like a YouTube video, so maybe an influencer? The Flamingo mentioned becoming real, and that they were trapped in a career, so they abandoned it. Even mentioned an escape. The contestant alluded to not being a real singer. Judges guessed Kandi Burruss, Tia Mowry and Olivia Jade.
Leopard
Week 2 Clues: Everyone assumed it was a woman, but it's a (possibly) British man. "J'adore" was written on the wall of the room in the introduction package. Lots of mentions of being a survivor and adaptable, as well as knowing what it's like to be on top and a heavy hitter. But now, the Leopard has to deal with the celebrity aspect of things, like what they're wearing and relationships. They want to strip away the headlines. Judges guessed Billy Porter, Robbie Williams and Jamie Foxx.
Songs: "Somebody to Love"
Butterfly
Week 1 Clues: Was waiting patiently in a cocoon for the past year, has achieved success in many stages of life, terrified of London where she used to call home, here to take us to church, used a southern accent when answering the judges
Visuals: child's bedroom, double decker bus, photoshoot, prayer hands
Songs: "Bang Bang"
Thingamajig
Week 1 Clues: Clues given in a sort of rap, he's a feathery gentle giant, has a magic case, singing isn't his thing, puzzles, he's more than fashion shoots and dreams
Visuals: closet filled with suits, briefcase with magic tricks, sneakers, feather boa, cupcake with a "4" candle
Songs: "Easy Like Sunday Morning"
Skeleton
Week 1 Clues: Chose because he has no fear of death, doesn't over eat, been around the block a few times, so many doors opened for him, always say yes, tired of playing second fiddle, tonight's going to be a wild and crazy party, "party on, dudes"
Visuals: doors, a fireplace, Christmas party with two dudes and mistletoe
Songs: mashup of "Good Times" and "Rapper's Delight"
Ladybug
Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much
Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat
Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero"
Rottweiler
Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition
Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring
Songs: "Maneater"
Tree
Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career
Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar
Songs: "High Hopes"
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.