Becky G's Fashion Evolution Proves She Is Quickly Becoming a Style Icon

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Becky G knows how to make a statement.

From her grandiose designs on and off the red carpet to her audacious makeup looks, the "LBD" singer isn't afraid to push the boundaries.

Case in point: She oozed with glamour at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a blinding silver beaded gown, by Yousef Al-Jasmi, that was covered in Swarovski crystals. Moreover, the dress' daring thigh-high slit and thin straps added more oomph to the flashy design.

Additionally, the Power Rangers actress made jaws drop when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Latin Grammys in an enchanting yellow and white embroidered dress by Walter Mendez. From the design's dramatic marigold train to the plunging neckline, it was a dress to remember.

And it's safe to say the 22-year-old singer's fashion has evolved over the years, along with her burgeoning career. From her 2014 hit-making tune "Shower" to the release of her first-ever album, Mala Santa, Becky has certainly matured—and she continues to cement her place in music industry.

To see all of Becky G's fierce, fabulous and fiery outfits,  keep scrolling through our gallery below! From glam Motorsport-esque outfits to beautifully bedazzled gowns and red hot, hot, hot lewks, the "La Respuesta" singer is quickly becoming a style icon.

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bling Bling

The "Zooted" songstress knows how to make an entrance! She brings the drama to the 2018 Latin American Music Awards with this bedazzled fringe jumpsuit.

Becky G, Latin Grammy Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All That Glitters

Dripping in gold! The "Mayores" star lights up the 2017 Latin Grammys with her eye-catching custom embroidered gown by Walter Mendez.

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

David Becker/Getty Images

Think Pink!

Let's all take a moment of silence to honor and admire this hot pink number by Nedo.

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Decked in Diamonds

For the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the "Dollar" songstress brings the glitz and the glam to the event with her shimmery silver gown by Yousef Al-Jasmi, which features Swarovski stones and a daring thigh-high slit.

Becky G

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lady in Red

Dropping jaws and turning heads. The 22-year-old actress sizzles in a daring lace red gown, which features a plunging neckline and middle slit, at the 2019 American Heart Association's Go Red For Women event.

Becky G

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Canadian Tuxedo

The "Dollar" singer goes for a casual chic lewk at the Spotify Secret Genius Awards with her modern (and glitzy) take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Becky G

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Going for the Gold

Mellow yellow! The California-born star skips the typical gown for something more flirty: a vibrant marigold jumpsuit with fringe.

Becky G

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for People En Espanol

Green With Envy

One word: mesmerizing! The 22-year-old singer makes everyone green with envy in this emerald gown at People en Español's 50 Most Beautiful gala in 2015.

Becky G

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Citrus Chic

Becky brings a splash of color to the 2017 Univision Upfront Presentation with this orange curve-hugging design.

Becky G

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Vision in White

Sometimes, less is more... and this angelic design is proof.

Becky G

Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock

Dolled Up

Looking like a Barbie doll in this strapless flamingo pink Walter Collection gown, the Mexican artist dazzles at the 2016 Latin Grammy Person of the Year event.

Becky G.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Little Black Dress

"Every time you see me with my little black dress on"... The "LBD" singer looks ultra-chic and stylish at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

Becky G, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

Fuego

If there's anyone who knows how to turn heads on the red carpet, it's the California-born star. She does just that at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, as she sashays in this shimmery crimson-colored number.

Becky G

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sporty Spice Vibes

Promoting her hit tune "Dollar," the Mexican singer goes Motorsport glam.

Becky G

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

A Jewel in Jade

Green is a hard color to pull off on the red carpet, but Becky knocks it out of the park with her effortlessly elegant gown.

Becky G

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Perfectly Pink

From a sequins beret to rhinestone-studded shorts and a leather blazer, Becky's head-to-toe pink ensemble deserves all the awards.

Becky G

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Belle of the Ball

Giving off Beauty and the Beast vibes with her enchanting yellow design, the 22-year-old actress stuns in a Maria Lucia Hohan design.

Becky G, Latin Billboard Awards

John Parra/Telemundo

Razzle Dazzle

Shining bright! The "Booty" singer dazzles in this sparkly number at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards. From the diamond-adorned design to the larger-than-life tulle train, Becky shows up and shows out.

Latinx Female Pop Stars, Becky G

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Orange You Glad

The 22-year-old singer hit the stage and performs her hit tunes for Amazon's Prime Day concert in New York City. She goes bold and bright with a highlighter-orange get-up.

Becky G

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Zooted" & Suited

The "Zooted" singer makes business-wear looks sexy at the Build Speaker Series event. It's safe to say she brings the heat with her daring black outfit.

Becky G

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images For Univision

Red Hot

Becky's feeling hot, hot, hot after hitting the red carpet in this fiery cocktail dress at Univision's Premios Juventud in 2015.

Becky G

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tickled Pink

The "Booty" star makes a major splash at the 2013 Latin Grammy Awards in this vibrant pink dress. Her black strappy heels and statement-making jewelry pieces are chef's kiss.

Becky G

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Sleek & Chic

Why wear one piece when you can slip into two? The Mexican artist dons a black bustier and matching rhinestone-studded skirt at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Becky G

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"Green Light Go"

The 22-year-old star shines bright in a bewitching glimmering green cocktail dress that features daring cut-outs.

We're positive we'll be seeing more fearless fashion from the "Green Light Go" singer.

Trending Stories

