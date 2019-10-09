Amy Duggar Gives Birth to Her First Child With Dillon King

Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King finally welcomed their first child!

The 32-year-old gave birth to son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to People.

Daxton was born weighing 7 lbs., 8oz., and measured 20 inches.

"He's absolute perfection!!!," Duggar wrote on Instagram, sharing the first family photo with her newborn son.

The couple's photographer told People that it was a "smooth and easy delivery. Both mom and baby are great and healthy!"

Yesterday, the new momma also posted on Instagram sharing with her followers that her son was soon on the way.

"Brb... we're gonna be parents now!!," Duggar wrote on Instagram.

She also told her fans that due to her "small frame" she'd most likely experience an "emergency situation."

Therefore, to be on the safe side she "went ahead and scheduled a cesarean."

"I'm sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son. I've been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I'm trying to relax, and not worry!" Duggar continued.