Amy Duggar Gives Birth to Her First Child With Dillon King

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Duggar, Dillon King

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv

Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King finally welcomed their first child! 

The 32-year-old gave birth to son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to People

Daxton was born weighing 7 lbs., 8oz., and measured 20 inches. 

"He's absolute perfection!!!," Duggar wrote on Instagram, sharing the first family photo with her newborn son

The couple's photographer told People that it was a "smooth and easy delivery. Both mom and baby are great and healthy!" 

Yesterday, the new momma also posted on Instagram sharing with her followers that her son was soon on the way.

"Brb... we're gonna be parents now!!," Duggar wrote on Instagram.

She also told her fans that due to her "small frame" she'd most likely experience an "emergency situation."

Therefore, to be on the safe side she "went ahead and scheduled a cesarean." 

"I'm sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son. I've been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I'm trying to relax, and not worry!" Duggar continued

Watch

Staying Stylish and Comfortable With a Baby Bump

"But I've never had surgery before, I've never even stayed in a hospital before, so I'm just a ball of nerves...so I'd appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I'm focused on God's promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let's do this!!!"

Earlier today, Duggar also shared an Instagram video of her at the hospital ready to welcome her little one.

Amy Duggar

Instagram

"Here we go," she wrote, along with a blue heart emoji.

One of Duggar's cousins, Anna Duggaralso commented on her latest post from earlier today. "Praying for a safe delivery and quick recovery! You are such an amazing momma already and I can't wait to meet precious baby Dax!"

It looks like Daxton is already deeply loved by the rest of his family. 

The new parents announced they were expecting their first child back in April 2019. The two have been married for just under four years. They got engaged in 2015

Congratulations to the happy family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 19 Kids And Counting , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Celebrity Families , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Reality TV
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.