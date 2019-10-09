Riverdale Says Goodbye to Fred Andrews and Luke Perry

Well that was about as devastating as we imagined it would be.

Riverdale took a break from the serial killers and cults and said goodbye to Luke Perry and Fred Andrews in its season four premiere, and there were tears flowing on both sides of the screen.

After we got an update on how summer had been going for the residents of Riverdale, we learned that Veronica and Pop's were sponsoring the 4th of July parade, and she and her friends were working on a giant milkshake float.

They took a break for breakfast at Pop's, and that's when Archie got the phone call that his dad had died. We later learned that Fred had been on his way back to Riverdale when he saw a woman (Shannen Doherty) stranded by the side of the road with a stalled car. He stopped to help, then pushed her out of the way as another car sped down the road, hitting Fred.