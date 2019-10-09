Kristen Bell Reveals the Biggest Lesson She Learned From Dax Shepard’s Alcoholism Recovery

There's a lesson in everything.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have long been known as Hollywood's "it" couple, but that title doesn't come without its struggles. Kristen bell is Women's Health November 2019 cover star, and she's opening up about it all. From why she decided it was time to reveal her struggle with depression to the lessons she's learned from her husband's Alcohol Anonymous meetings. Everything comes together for a reason, and Kristen is very mindful of finding the reasons for it all.

Kristen has struggled with depression since she was 18-years-old, but only recently did she realize that her journey could be a lifeline for someone else.

"I realized that this is the shame that prevents people from talking about it," she explained about her decision to discuss her depression. "I immediately felt irresponsible, because I do care about depression not being taboo, yet I present this bubbly, outgoing girl who seemingly gets through life with a smile on her face, and I'd never discussed that some days, I don't."