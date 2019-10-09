Kendall Jenner Gives "Sexy" Bella Hadid a Birthday Kiss

Sealed with a kiss!

Bella Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday. Her friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner paid tribute to her on her Instagram Story with a montage made up of photos of the two on vacation together and a video of the two sharing a playful kiss on the lips while hanging out with friends in a park.

"Happy birthday sexy @bellahadid," Kendall wrote.

Bella reposted Kendall and other birthday tributes to her on her own Instagram Story.

"Aaaannnnaaaa ooop kageeeee I love you," she replied to her friend.

Bella kicked off her actual birthday celebrations at a casual brunch at Sadelle's restaurant in New York City with her family and a few friends. Guests included her sister and fellow model Gigi Hadid, their mom Yolanda Hadid, and their brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend and singer Dua Lipa.