Carmella Says She's Received a "Crazy Amount of Love and Support" Following Unfounded Homewrecker Claims

Carmella has tagged in for Total Divas season nine and isn't afraid to share her truth.

As fans surely know, the WWE superstar's personal life was thrust into the spotlight during Tuesday night's episode. Specifically, Carmella was pegged as a homewrecker after boyfriend Corey Graves' estranged wife made infidelity claims on social media.

Although the claims were unfounded, Carmella still faced quite a bit of backlash, including death threats.

"At that time, I was really trying to stay away from social media. It was so hard," Carmella exclusively told E! News on Wednesday. "If there's anything I learned from it it's that, at the end of the day, I know who I am and I know my truth. My friends and family know the real me."

And while this drama wasn't a pleasurable experience at the time, Carmella appears grateful that her side of the story was shared on Total Divas. In fact, some detractors have even offered up apologies.