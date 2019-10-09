Nikki Bella Shares Intimate Details About Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev

In the words of Nikki Bella, "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back."

The candid Total Bellas star is known to be open about her ongoing romance with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev. In Wednesday's newest episode of her and sister Brie Bella's eponymous podcast—their first live—the wrestling pro was notably forthcoming when faced with this fan question: "How often do you get freaky in the bed with your significant other?"

"Artem, should I have you answer this?" Nikki teased her man before weighing in.

"Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya," she said. "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."



The star also recalled a time when they went two weeks without having sex. "It kind of made me like angry like you know how you get hangry?" she described.