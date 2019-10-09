Ann Curry Says She Believes Woman Who Accused Matt Lauer of Rape

Ann Curryis speaking out about the accusations leveled against Matt Lauer.

The former Today show host is standing by Lauer's accuser, Brooke Nevils, after Lauer contested the allegations made against him in an open letter. She writes on Twitter, "Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart."

Ann's tweet from today mirrors the same statement she made in January 2018. In what was her first interview since her shocking departure from the morning news show, the star said that she was "not surprised by the allegations" made against Matt. "But I can say, because you're asking me a very direct question, I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed," she claimed. "I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn't see that. So, it was verbal sexual harassment."