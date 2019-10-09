Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Suit Up to Meet With the Armenian President

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian mean business!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars put on their power suits to meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday night. During their meeting at the presidential palace, the famous sisters enjoyed a fanciful and intimate dinner with the president and a small group of people.

The president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," a source told E! News. "They stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."

Upon their arrival, the reality TV personalities each received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, posed for photos and "got a full tour of the quarters," according to an insider.

For the special occasion, the siblings matched in all-black ensembles. The KKW Beauty founder donned an ultra-chic black velvet suit that she paired with heels and dainty jewelry pieces. Kourtney opted for a similar vibes and opted for a timeless suit that she wore with a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.