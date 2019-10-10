L.A.'s Most Instagrammable Spa Le Jolie Shares Its Top Skincare Products

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
Ever wondered how Emma Roberts and Noah Cyrus keep their skin looking radiant and flawless? Chances are they stopped by Los Angeles' most Instagrammable spa: Le Jolie Spa. When we're not stalking their Instagram for skincare secrets and daily beauty essentials, we're dying to know how they keep celebrity clients'—including Josie Canseco, Lisa Rinna, and Elsa Hosk—skin looking oh-so-glowing.
OK, so we might not all live in sunny California or city slicking New York City to book an appointment at the trendy skincare spa, however, we can scoop up some of the in demand spa's skincare must-haves! We sat down with Le Jolie Spa co-founder Brian Nourian to reveal six of their most popular go-to products that will become your personal skincare Bible.
From under eye creams to hydrating face serums, we've got the skinny on how to even out your skin tone and emulate all your favorite celebrity's skincare routines. We'll be adding these items to our cart pronto!
Here are their six picks.
"Leaves your face with a fresh dewy look and is also great for removing makeup!"
"I notice my under eyes are immediately brighter and tighter."
"A night time serum that is anti-acne, brightening, and resurfacing. I love how fresh I look the next morning."
"Instant hydration and evening out of my skin tone is why I love this serum!"
"Vitamin C helps protect and brighten the skin, a great daytime serum."
"A natural sunscreen spray with antioxidants that leave me skin glowy! It can be applied over makeup which is why I recommend it to everyone!"
