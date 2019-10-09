How Riverdale Is Paying Tribute to Luke Perry In the Season 4 Premiere and Beyond

Tonight's episode is entirely the story of Archie learning that his dad has died and dealing with that grief, and feels like an episode that's very separate from the rest of the show, especially as episode two will pick up a couple of months later. But that doesn't mean this death won't continue to impact the show, especially for Archie.

"The shadow Fred's death casts is on episode two, and honestly, we're about 10 episodes into the season, and we're still feeling that," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "And the truth is, something like that, Archie will be wrestling with for the rest of his life, other characters less so."

"I think one of the things that's been interesting is when a tragedy like that happens, everyone grieves and then people move on at different points, but for the person who's at the core of it, they live with it every day. So we don't pretend it didn't happen. It's still very much permeating Archie's story."

Episode two will start on a lighter note, though, and will put the show back into the high school realm.