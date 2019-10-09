Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Give an Update on Their Wedding Planning

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are getting ready to say "I do."

The Bachelor in Paradise couple dished on their wedding plans during Wednesday's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

While the two haven't nailed down a date, Loch said she's already feeling "so stressed out."

"I don't even know where to start with the wedding," the bride-to-be said.

Although, they have a few details squared away—including their wedding season. Loch said the pair hopes to tie the knot "at the end of next year, maybe October/November time." She also said they're thinking of getting hitched in Florida and that they "kind of liked the idea of it just being us up there" instead of having a bridal party.

As for the vibe of the big day, Wendt said he wants it to feel "romantic."

"We want it to be like a small, intimate romantic wedding and nothing big and flashy," he said. "It's just going to be, like, a garden. Just something really sweet. I want everyone to just feel good. We're just excited to start planning."

However, he's really just focused on making his bride-to-be happy.

"I call the engagement my hard part, so I'm just the ‘yes' man for the next 12 months," he said.

Still, his future wife may need a little assistance when it comes to planning the soirée.

"I need to get a planner is what I really need to do," she said, "because I'm realizing there's so much that goes into it. My mom got me a really cute wedding planner, and there's just so many things that I never even realized were a thing."