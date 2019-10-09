Jenna Dewan Is Flirty Dancing Host for Fox

Jenna Dewan is getting Flirty for Fox. The former World of Dance host will preside over Flirty Dancing, a new unscripted series that combines dating and dancing into something the network is calling the "ultimate blind date."

Based on the UK series of the same name, Flirty Dancing is one part performance and one part blind date combined to test romantic chemistry. In the series, strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a "breathtaking location." There, they'll dance together without saying a word.