Gwen Stefani Says "Best Friend" Blake Shelton Has Helped Her "Heal"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton live a simple life.

In a cover interview for Shape, Stefani explained how the country singer helped her evolve through life's not-so-simple moments, like adjusting to life after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

"I feel as if I spent the last four years healing," she told the outlet. "You know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts."

That rebuilt life is split between living in L.A. and Shelton's Oklahoma ranch—somewhere The Voice coach (who is temporarily rotating off the show after season 17) never thought she'd end up.

"I'm an unusual product of an ordinary California family," Stefani shared. "My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays. Now I get to travel the world. And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake's ranch]—that's something I didn't expect."