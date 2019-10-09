Gwen Stefani Says "Best Friend" Blake Shelton Has Helped Her "Heal"

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 10:46 AM

Gwen Stefani, Shape Cover 2019

PHOTOGRAPHED BY James Macari

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton live a simple life.

In a cover interview for Shape, Stefani explained how the country singer helped her evolve through life's not-so-simple moments, like adjusting to life after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

"I feel as if I spent the last four years healing," she told the outlet. "You know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts."

That rebuilt life is split between living in L.A. and Shelton's Oklahoma ranch—somewhere The Voice coach (who is temporarily rotating off the show after season 17) never thought she'd end up.

"I'm an unusual product of an ordinary California family," Stefani shared. "My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays. Now I get to travel the world. And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake's ranch]—that's something I didn't expect."

Gwen Stefani to Receive Fashion Icon Award at 2019 E! PCAs

"The way we live at the ranch is really simple," the mom of Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, said. "There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wild flowers. It's a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too."

Another staple of the Stefani/Shelton household is tasty snacks.

"He's a feeder," she said of her love, referencing a box of chocolates on her nightstand. "He'll go, 'Here, I bought you some candy.'"

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2019

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM

The couple is currently filming season 17 of The Voice, and Stefani has her ongoing Las Vegas residency on Wednesdays and weekends. Still, with so much to do, Stefani revealed she prefers to have more downtime than anything else.

"Balance is the hardest thing, but it's also the most important," she shared. "Being with my family, having time with Blake where we just watch movies. It seems like, with your career, you have to keep swimming, keep moving, or else you're going to look back and go, 'Shoot, it's over.' I don't like feeling like that. I want to do creative things when I want, and I want to stop chasing all the time. It's hard, but I'm really enjoying being in the moment."

She will be off of the ranch and shining the spotlight on her career at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, however, as the star is this year's recipient of the Fashion Icon Award!

Here's hoping Shelton will have another box of chocolates on-hand to congratulate her.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

