ColourPop's Disney Midnight Masquerade Collab Will Bring Out Your Inner Princess

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Disney ColourPop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

If you didn't know, Disney has teamed up with fan-favorite brand ColourPop and dropped the most immaculate new collaboration: the Midnight Masquerade Collection! This gorgeous (and super hefty) collection celebrates eight iconic Disney princesses featuring Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Esmeralda, Megara, Aurora and lastly, Giselle.

The new line was named after a series of limited-edition Disney princess dolls and features individual makeup bundles created for each one. Whether you want to channel your inner Belle or Princess Tiana, you can purchase the products separately, should you want to mix and match.  

Check out nine of our favorites below and shop the full Midnight Masquerade Collection before it turns into a pumpkin sells out!

Read

Be Euphoria Makeup Ready Just in Time for Halloween

ColourPop Midnight Masquerade Eyeshadow Palette

This bold and bright 15 eyeshadow palette features party ready shades inspired by your favorite Disney princesses! Includes buttery mattes, lux metallics and sparkling pressed glitters.

Disney ColourPop
$22 ColourPop
ColourPop Disney Masquerade Makeup Bag

Complete your masquerade look with the perfect makeup bag to haul your products.

Disney ColourPop
$15 ColourPop
ColourPop Wonderboy Lux Liquid Lip

Velvety smooth meets buttery soft in this limited edition rich berry lipstick.

Disney ColourPop
$8 ColourPop
ColourPop Beauty And The Beast Kit

Be the Belle of the ball with this Beauty and the Beast limited beauty kit. Includes Beast lux liquid lip and enchanted mirror blush compact. 

Disney ColourPop
$18 ColourPop
ColourPop A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes

Don't wait until midnight to get Cinderella's signature makeup kit! The set includes Prince Charming lux liquid lip and horse & carriage highlighter compact.

Disney ColourPop
$18 ColourPop
ColourPop Phoebus Lux Liquid Lip

Shimmery meets matte perfection in this deep raspberry liquid lipstick.

Disney ColourPop
$8 ColourPop
ColourPop Ever Ever After Kit

Enchant your beauty routine with Giselle's signature makeup kit including Prince Edward lux liquid lip and Anadalasia highlighter compact.

Disney ColourPop
$18 ColourPop
ColourPop Once Upon A Dream Kit

Channel your inner princess with Aurora's signature makeup kit including Prince Phillip lux liquid lip and coronation highlighter compact.

Disney ColourPop
$18 ColourPop
ColourPop Disney Midnight Masquerade PR Collection

Want more beauty for your buck? Get the limited edition Disney Masquerade PR Collection kit that includes the Midnight Masquerade Palette and all 8 Princess bundles.

Disney ColourPop
$191 ColourPop

Check out 13 Disney Halloween items we're obsessed with and how to be Euphoria makeup ready before the frightful night on E! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Disney , Beauty , Makeup , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.