Emily Simpson Slams Divorce Rumors After Husband Shane Fails Bar Exam

There's more than what meets the eye on Real Housewives of Orange County.

This season on Bravo's reality show, viewers have watched Emily Simpson experience a few struggles in her marriage.

One obstacle was the fact that Shane Simpson studied for the bar exam away from his family. So what's going on with the pair today?

"People think that you are definitely going to get divorced," Andy Cohen shared on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night. Emily replied, "Yah, no!"

She continued, "I'm not trying to make excuses for him but I see a side of him that other people don't get to see so I think that's what makes up for it. I know it sounds awful but I'm the one who goes home with him at night when we're alone and he says nice things and he gets me cards and he writes nice things to me."