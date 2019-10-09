Chance the Rapper Reveals What It's Really Like to Hang Out With Kanye West on Carpool Karaoke

Buckle up, Chance the Rapper fans!

The 26-year-old artist was the latest guest on "Carpool Karaoke." The three-time Grammy winner cruised around Los Angeles with James Corden for Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

During the drive, the two rocked out to a few of the rapper's hits, including "All Day Long," "No Problem" and "Hot Shower." Chance also dished on his famous friendships with Barack Obama and Jay-Z.

"I don't have a number for him, but I have a number for him," he said when asked if he has the former president's digits. "I have a person that I could call that will say, 'Ok, I'll have him call you.' That's the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very, very similar. Both of them have, like, an assistant that you have to call and then you get a call from a private number and it's either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone."