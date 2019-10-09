Simone Biles Breaks Record to Become the Most Decorated Female Gymnast in History

Simon Biles is officially the GOAT in the world of female gymbastics.

The 22-year-old Olympian became the most decorated female gymnast in history on Tuesday after she won her 21st World Championship medal at the Women's Team Final in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles also helped Team USA won a fifth straight world team title, beating Russia by 5.801 points.

"Sometimes I wish I would quit," Biles said, according to NBC Sports. "The other day, we walked out there, and I was like, I literally hate this feeling, and I don't know why I keep forcing myself to do it."

"I hate that feeling like I'm going to puke before," she added. "But, you know, we love the thrill of it. Reminds me to never give up because one day I won't have the opportunity to get that feeling."

Biles broke a record previously held by Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who had 20 when she retired in 2004 at age 25. She is now two medals shy of the overall record held by 1990s Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, NBC Sports reported.

Biles' could break his record within days; she is set to compete in the Women's All-Around Final on Thursday and over the weekend, she will take part in four individual event finals.