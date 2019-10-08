Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Enjoy ''Rare Night Out'' 11 Years After First Meeting

Jesus, take the wheel! Carrie Underwood just gave us all the feels.

In honor of her and husband Mike Fisher having officially known each other for 11 years, the couple celebrated with an intimate (and well-deserved!) date night.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life... patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match," Carrie gushed on Instagram.

The country music superstar said she and Mike enjoyed a "rare night out" at New York City Italian restaurant Del Posto, where they indulged in "amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation."

"Here's to so many more years together. Love you, babe!" Carrie continued. It's hard to believe that more than a decade has passed since the longtime couple was set up by Carrie's bassist, Mark Childers, backstage at a concert.