These Badass Hollywood Stars Have Side Hustles Worth Shopping for

"I'm a hustler baby!"

That's what triple-threat Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram when she announced her involvement in the strip-club drama Hustlers. But playing the ringleader of a band of strippers is not the only thing that makes J-Lo a bad-ass babe!

The mega-star owns the lifestyle brand Jennifer Lopez Collection, for which she designs clothes, sportswear, handbags and other accessories sold exclusively at Kohl's. And she's not the only one!

Celebs have a history of taking their success to the next level by adding on a side hustle. These range from Lady Gaga's unique makeup line to Drake's premium American Whiskey brand.