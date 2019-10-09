Pretty Woman Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 3:30 AM
Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a character costume that is both unique and fun to build.
Need an idea? Why not defy Rodeo Drive's odds as Pretty Woman's Vivian Ward? The key is finding her iconic cut-out dress, a short blonde bob, and some serious PVC thigh highs. Want to make it uncanny and show those nasty sales associates what's up? Add a sailor hat, a red matte lip, and a smoking jacket and remind them that they are making a big mistake. HUGE!
We've handpicked six items that will turn heads and stop traffic on your spooky night.
The most impactful way to building this costume is starting with this iconic white and aqua cut-out dress. On it's own, it totally reads Pretty Woman, but if you've got money to spend, add this to your cart and keep scrolling to shop the rest!
You'll cause a commotion in these PVC thigh-high beauties on your big frightful night.
If you are not a natural blonde bombshell, complete your costume with this signature blonde bob.
Top off your look with a sailor hat to give your spooky night a little more flair. If this hat isn't striking your fancy, try out this newsboy cap instead.
OK, yes, this is a men's smoking jacket...but tie this little baby around your hips or drape it over your shoulders and hey, you just might win your Halloween costume contest.
Find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk and couples' costumes on Today.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?