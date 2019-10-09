23 Oh So Cozy Items to Snuggle Up With This Fall

by Jake Thompson & Katherine Riley | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Cozy Fall Home Decor

Hello, fall! It's time for cooler weather, gorgeous foliage, apple-picking, and fall decorating! It's also time to pack away the summer décor and introduce autumn favorites such as spiced cider candles, impressive coffee table books, and the season's must-have throw blankets. Whether it's a nice conversation pillow or a new splash of color, you can add a little autumnal warmth to any room in your house without a lot of effort. 

When we think of fall decor, it doesn't have to scream pumpkin spice everything either! Try adding a celestial wall hanging or maybe something a little more rustic to switch up your usual autumnal vibe. If you are someone who likes tiny subtle accents dispersed around your home, how about these pumpkin beaded coasters to add a touch of festive flair? If you are someone who's a little more extra, opt for hanging these stargazing lights over your dining room table to show off the fall decorating queen that you are! 

Case in point: there's no wrong way to get your autumn on.

Viyear Chunky Knitting Throw Blanket

Whether it's a present for a loved one or just for you, this gigantic knit throw blanket is what blanket dreams are made of! With a variety of colors, you can buy a whole loot to scatter around your bedroom, living room, and office space.

Fall Decor
$64 Amazon
Tasseled Chenille Nadia Pillow

Add a pop of style and texture to your next TV binge party with this bright and whimsical tasseled pillow. Toss in this weighted blanket and your weekend is set!

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$58 Anthropologie
The Rise And Fall Wall Hanging

Give your space a mystical feel that's so out of this world with these glimmering metallic wall hangings.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$24 Urban Outfitters
Footed Teak Serving Board

Hand-carved from natural teak, this footed board elevates cheese, snacks, sweets, and more.

Fall Decor
$48 Terrain
Nest Fragrances Classic Boxed Candle

Invite your guests into your home with an invigorating blend of wild pumpkin and spicy masala chai. 

Fall Decor
$42 Anthropologie
Taschen Cats: Photography 1942-2018 Book by Walter Chandoha

We never met a Taschen book we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a great big coffee table book. 

Fall Decor
$50
$35 Amazon $50 Neiman Marcus
Calhoun & Co. Good At Naps Woven Throw Blanket

A woven jacquard throw blanket that's exactly what it says: good for naps. Also great for Netflixing, travel or just making a decorative statement!

Fall Decor
$108 Urban Outfitters
Knot Weave Doormat

A practical addition to mudrooms, patios, and porches, this woven mat is made from rugged, coir fiber that catches dirt before it enters the house.

Fall Decor
$98 Terrain
Capri Blue Spiced Cider Jar Candle

Create a sense of warmth with this harvest apple and cinnamon candle with soothing vanilla and Canadian fir. 

Fall Decor
$30 Anthropologie
Aden Tufted Throw Blanket

Add some dynamic texture to your boho-chic vibe with this tufted throw blanket! Also available in mustard and dark blue.

Fall Decor
$69 Urban Outfitters
Wooden Metal Tray

Your cheese and crackers platter just got an upgrade with this rustic wooden metal tray.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
184
$111 Walmart
Harvest Beaded Pumpkin Coaster Set

Nothing dresses up a coffee table like a little holiday decor! These beaded pumpkin coasters would look oh-so-scary with these black cat beaded placemats.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$15 Pier 1
Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle

Celebrate the season with scents of creamy, buttery pumpkin and a touch of orange zest wrapped within a savory vanilla and cinnamon candle. 

Fall Decor
$30 Anthropologie
Angora Fur Decorative Throw Pillow

Snuggle up with this super soft angora fur throw pillow in bold burgundy. Also available in blush, aqua, and gray.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$13 Walmart
3 Piece Candy Corn Bottle Brush Tabletop Tree Set

Add some whimsy and a sense of humor to the season with these candy corn bottle brush trees. They would look killer with these spider web beaded coasters

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$72
$34 Wayfair
Dried Wheat Wreath Natural

Celebrate the bounty of fall with this dried wheat door wreath. Spruce up your decor with this unique hanging wreath that features twigs and wire that calls to mind a fall harvest. 

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$45 Target
Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Fur Elegant Throw Blanket

Add extra texture to your decor and turn your room into an inviting space with this simple yet classy elegant throw blanket design. Drape it over a chair, couch or bed to add an exotic stylish touch to your living room or bed room.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$35 Walmart
Stargazer Cascade Falls Lights

Make your terrain glisten and sparkle with these stargazing cascade lights that will cast a soft glow both indoors and out.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$78 Anthropologie
Boho Celestial Candle

Bring out your inner witch when you burn this candle through all the phases of the moon. It would look truly sinister with this ouija board serving tray.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$24 Urban Outfitters
Autumn Leaf Placemat

You'll go out of your gourd when you see your table set with these placemats. 

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$18 Wayfair
Stratton Home Decor Gold Open Lantern

Whether you light a candle or fill it up with miniature pinecones, this gold lantern will become a fall staple in your home.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$35 Walmart
Benzara Galvanized Rope Tray

Farm meets fresh with this metal serving tray with galvanized rope handles. Whether you put it on your coffee table or outside with the pumpkins and haystacks, you've got an autumnal winner!

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$93
$48 Walmart
Set of 3 Fall Harvest Floral Scroll Work Pumpkin Table Top Set

These fun decorative pumpkins let you enjoy the fruits of the season without worrying about their longevity. Place them on a mantel outfitted with colorful leaves or at the foot of a lit fireplace for instant ambiance.

Ecomm: Fall Decor
$89 Walmart

Check out our creepy cool Halloween decoration ideas and our Advent calendar must-haves!

