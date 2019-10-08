The Masked Singer's Flower Is Definitely Not Mariah Carey, Right?

Mariah Carey is not on The Masked Singer...or is she?

While we have yet to see the Flower perform on TV's most insane reality show, we've got an exclusive little sneak peek at some of the guessing.

Apparently Flower's clue package includes a reference to "Vision of Love," which is an iconic song by Mariah Carey, ex-wife of Masked Singer host Nick Cannon.

"Why do you think we've been holding hands this whole time?" Cannon says when Nicole Scherzinger makes her guess.

Flower is one of the more terrifying Masked Singer costumes, mostly thanks to her black, lifeless eyes. We haven't yet heard her sing, but we just kinda feel like you'd know it was Mariah Carey if it was Mariah Carey. Plus if Mariah were on this show, don't you think she'd be the Butterfly?