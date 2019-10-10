How Selena Gomez Found Her Way Back to Happy

Selena Gomez needn't do much to keep her 157 million Instagram followers happy.

Once the platform's most-followed celebrity, she remains squarely in fourth place despite extended social media breaks and an admission that she long ago deleted the app from her phone.

Gone are the days where she would readily engage with fans. "I think it's just become really unhealthy," she shared on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan this June. "I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself and look at my body differently and all kinds of stuff."

But she hasn't entirely abandoned ship. Should the mood strike, she relies on a bit of help from a friend. "I have it on someone else's phone," she explained. "And when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then."

Such was the case this past Monday when she shared a fresh-faced and snuggled up selfie that garnered some seven-and-a-half million double-taps for the caption, "Me, all the time."