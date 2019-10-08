Why Kim Kardashian Became More ''Cautious'' on Social Media After Having Kids

It's an undeniable fact that Kim Kardashian has mastered the art of social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has simply proven that you can make a career out of Instagram posts alone. From showing off her one-of-a-kind fashion pieces to sharing special family moments, she's transparent with her followers about her lavish lifestyle. However, the 38-year-old reality TV personality knows that oversharing online can be harmful.

On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder was a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention. While there, she touched on the subject of social media and how she has figured out a "balance of sharing" what she wants to.

"I think at the beginning, I didn't know what the word 'privacy' really meant. I was very okay with people knowing every detail of my life," she began to explain. "As you get older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."