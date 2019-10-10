There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon! See Her Best Looks Ever

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 6:00 AM

Gwen Stefani is never afraid to take a style risk which is one of the reasons why she will receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

The Voice coach made waves in fashion as the lead singer of No Doubt in the '90s and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every red carpet event she attends from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards.

We love that the 50-year-old singer shows off her unique sense of style no matter the occasion. There is no denying that she always looks flawless!

In fact, people's love of her iconic style lead Stefani to create her own clothing line, L.A.M.B., which has shown at New York Fashion Week. The brand has proven its staying power as it celebrated its 15th anniversary this year!

Stefani's fashion instincts not only make her a highly-successful designer but also one of the best dressed celebs.

Photos

The "Hollaback Girl" performer has rocked everything from sexy mini dresses to elegant ball gowns on the red carpet. She has even given a nod to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with her country chic outfits. See all of her best looks below!

We can hardly wait for Stefani to receive her well-deserved Fashion Icon Award when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Gwen Stefani

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II

Pastel Perfection

In Elie Saab

Gwen Stefani

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Country Chic

In Philipp Plein 

Gwen Stefani, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Old Hollywood Glam

In Moschino

Gwen Stefani

Snorlax / MEGA

Perfect Princess

In a blush pink tulle dress with a green bow.

Gwen Stefani, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Beaming Beauty

In Balmain

Gwen Stefani, Las Vegas Residency

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Vegas Vixen

In a nude and silver fringe dress.

Gwen Stefani, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Simply Stunning

In a plunging mini red dress and black thigh-high boots

Gwen Stefani

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bold & Bright

In Schiaparelli

Gwen Stefani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Denim Delight

In a denim-on-denim look and black stilettos

Gwen Stefani

JERRITT CLARK

Stylish Star

In black and white polka dot dress

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Gold Goddess

In a gold ruffle-hem mini dress.

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hollaback Girl

In a bold print jacket, fishnets and thigh-high boots

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Blue Beauty

In Reem Acra

Gwen Stefani

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Luxurious Lady

In Marchesa

Gwen Stefani, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Glitz & Glamour

In Falguni Shane Peacock

Gwen Stefani, KIIS FM Wango Tango 2016

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oh So Gwen

In a mesh top, army cargo pants and gold heels

 

Gwen Stefani, Radio Disney Awards

Image Group LA /Disney Channel

Red Carpet Ready

In Olympia Le-Tan

Gwen Stefani, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

Red Hot

In Yanina Couture

Gwen Stefani

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Pretty in Pink

In a bright pink dress with a necktie

Gwen Stefani, 2015 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sheer Perfection

In Yousef Al-Jasmi

Gwen Stefani

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for BeautyCon

Metallic Maven

In Fausto Puglisi

Gwen Stefani

Robin Marchant/Getty Image

Beautiful in Black

In Michelle Mason

Gwen Stefani

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Colorful Bohemian

In Reem Acra

Gwen Stefani

REX Shutterstock

Risky Business

In Christopher Kane

Gwen Stefani

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard

Hot Mama

In a printed blouse with a black skirt

Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Top Notch

In Dolce & Gabbana

Gwen Stefani

John Shearer/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images

Polka Dots

In Dolce & Gabbana

Gwen Stefani, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Everything on Fleek

In Atelier Versace

Gwen Stefani

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard

Werk It

In a steel-gray frock

Gwen Stefani, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Mixed Prints

In a leather jacket with printed pants

Gwen Stefani, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In the Sleek

In Versace

Gwen Stefani, MTV VMA's 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Barbie Girl

In L.A.M.B. Couture

Gwen Stefani, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pretty in Punk

In Maison Martin Margiela

Gwen Stefani

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Vogue's Vixen

In Calvin Klein's 

Gwen Stefani

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stunning in Sheer

In Stella McCartney

Gwen Stefani

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All White Everything

In L.A.M.B.

Gwen Stefani

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Love Angel Music Baby

In L.A.M.B.

Gwen Stefani

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Magic's in the Makeup

In Prada

Gwen Stefani

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Platinum Blond Life

In L.A.M.B.

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Preppy Chic

The singer sports a sexy, studious look at MTV's Total Request Live in 2006.

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Hollywood Glamour

The singer looks lovely at BMG's post-Grammys party in 2001.

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Boho Beauty

When she went through the knotted hairstyles phase...

Gwen Stefani

Getty Images

Classic Gwen

The singer sports her signature look onstage.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

