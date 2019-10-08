The Bachelor's Peter Weber Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Fall

The Bachelor's Peter Weber is on the mend after suffering a serious fall.

E! News can confirm the reality star suffered a fall while in San Jose, Costa Rica on Monday afternoon. Multiple sources share that he has already been released from the hospital and that this hiccup will not impact the rest of the show's schedule.

As for Peter's health, a source says that Peter will "be okay" and that they "found a great surgeon for him."

According to Us Weekly, Peter "split open his face" after tripping while holding two cocktail glasses. He was immediately rushed to a hospital that was two hours away. Our insider reveals that at the end of the ordeal he left the hospital with 22 stitches in total.

In a statement shared to Instagram Chris Harrisonsaid that Peter "suffered a freak accident," but he is in perfect health. "There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today," he explained. "He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."