Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Cleared of Tax Evasion Charge in Georgia

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley appear to have a legal victory on their hands.

The Georgia Department of Revenue agreed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who had been accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016, had over-paid the state in four of those years, owed nothing for four others and in the end, had a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

E! News can confirm the finding was contained in a settlement agreement signed last week by the Chrisleys and DOR officials. It marks the end of a two-year investigation into the Chrisley's alleged state tax liabilities.

"Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine," Todd shared in a statement to E! News. "We're just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."

Despite the findings, the Chrisley's legal drama isn't over just yet.