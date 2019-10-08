Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Cleared of Tax Evasion Charge in Georgia

E!
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 11:46 AM
E!
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley appear to have a legal victory on their hands.
The Georgia Department of Revenue agreed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who had been accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016, had over-paid the state in four of those years, owed nothing for four others and in the end, had a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.
E! News can confirm the finding was contained in a settlement agreement signed last week by the Chrisleys and DOR officials. It marks the end of a two-year investigation into the Chrisley's alleged state tax liabilities.
"Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine," Todd shared in a statement to E! News. "We're just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."
Despite the findings, the Chrisley's legal drama isn't over just yet.
Todd and Julie still face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes in the same time period. But for now, those closest to the Chrisley's legal case are hopeful this is a step in the right direction.
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
"We have maintained from day one that there has not been any tax evasion by our clients Todd and Julie Chrisley," the couple's attorney Bruce H. Morris said in a statement. "This settlement with the state is a big step in the direction of proving their innocence."
Back in August 2019, Todd and Julie plead not guilty after being indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
"The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods," Todd's attorney previously told E! News. "The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."
Since then, the couple has chosen to keep a low profile minus a few work commitments such as their Chrisley Confessions podcast.
"We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn't been cancelled," Todd shared in a previous Instagram post. "To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life , we love you with all of our hearts , the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming, God is good, we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest, you can't claim FAITH and still express FEAR."
