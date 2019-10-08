Um, Jared Leto Thinks Someone Stole His Decapitated Head From the Met Gala

Jared Leto's head is missing! No really, it is.

Remember back in May when the Oscar winner walked the iconic steps at the 2019 Met Gala with his decapitated head? That's right, the 47-year-old actor brought the jaw-dropping accessory with him to the major fashion event, striking a pose on the pink carpet in his Gucci outfit, while carrying a replica of his head.

While Leto's head-turning moment was a highlight of the Met Gala, the star is now admitting that he doesn't know where the accessory currently is. In fact, he thinks it was actually stolen!

"Honestly, I have no idea," Leto tells GQ in a new interview, published Tuesday, when asked what he did with the head after the fashion event. "I think someone may have stolen it. If anyone out there finds it, bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers."