Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline Declares She's "Done" With Sean and Is Now Stronger Than Ever

Jade Cline is over it.

In the below exclusive preview of Teen Mom 2, Jade opens up to her friend Corie about her relationship woes with Sean Austin.

"I'm done with Sean trying to make me feel bad, going on social media like, ‘Oh she won't let me see my kid.' And I'm like, ‘Did you tell them? Do you tell people why you are not in your kid's life.' There are reasons he can't see her," Jade says. "He's unpredictable, I think he's on drugs, so I feel like you have a drug problem, it's been going on a long f—king time and he's been living a double life and I'm sick of this double life s—t. I'm done with it."