Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas a "Music Prodigy" After New The Voice Gig

Priyanka Chopra has high praise for her famous husband.

During a sit-down on NBC's Today in honor of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, the actress first reacted to the news that Nick Jonas is joining The Voice as a coach for season 18.

"As a perk, I obviously I knew about this news way before anyone else," she quipped. "It's super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, which he's going to."

The actress highlighted her partner's strengths, telling anchor Hoda Kotb, "He knows about music so much. He's literally been a music prodigy since he was 7 years old, so I think it'll be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that."

She further confirmed Jonas is competitive. "Blake [Shelton], you better watch out," she warned.