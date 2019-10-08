Hailey Bieber Shares Bible Verse About "Getting Along" After Taylor Swift Backlash

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 7:32 AM
If Hailey Bieber could, it seems like she would bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy…
After she and Justin Bieber were hit with backlash over his reenactment of Taylor Swift's post-surgery meltdown, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a message from the bible.
"How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!" the post read. "It's like costly anointing oil flowing down head and bear, flowing down Aaron's beard, flowing down the collar of his priestly robes."
"It's like the dew on Mount Hermon flowing down the slopes of Zion," the verse continued Yes, that's where GOD commands the blessing, ordains eternal life. Psalm 133:1-3."
The positive notes hints at the criticism from Swifties, who claimed the Biebers were mocking the superstar during a Sunday Instagram Live. In the clip, the "Sorry" singer can be seen mimicking Taylor as he screamed, "it's not the banana that I wanted!"
Soon after, Hailey took to Twitter to defend her new husband. "I never knew I could make somebody so upset.." the 22-year-old wrote. "Truly I'm so sorry you're THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I'm never this upset about someone I don't know!!"
Instagram/Hailey Bieber
She followed up with a message to a fan who had specifically tweeted at her about the drama.
"Listen. I think it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you're a fan of, it's beautiful how dedicated you are," Hailey tweeted. "If there's something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I'm sorry, it's not my intention to upset you by any means."
"but being angry at someone you don't know does nothing for you," she continued. "I know cause I been there.. all it's gonna do is make you miserable. Don't let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I'm not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!"
Needless to say, it doesn't look like it's too late to say sorry.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?