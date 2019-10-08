Hopper's Stranger Things Fate Revealed? David Harbour Calls the Duffer Brothers to Get Answers

David Harbour is just like you. Warning, Stranger Things spoilers follow!

Harbour, who plays Hopper on Stranger Things, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and was asked about the ending of season three. You know the ending we're talking about: Joyce (Winona Ryder) closed to door to the Upside Down and in the process, Hopper died. Or did he? Viewers never saw his body, nor did they see it toasted by the energy involved in opening and closing the portal like they saw happen to the Russians trying to stop them.

So, what's the deal? The end credits featured Russians talking about an American prisoner (and also unleashing a Demogorgon).