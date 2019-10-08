Tearful Goodbyes and Proposals Rocked 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Jenny and Sumit

In India, the couple had what seemed like the longest goodbye. Sumit was allowed to visit Jenny and say farewell, but he was not able to go with her to the airport (his brother dropped him off and was supposed to make sure he returned). "I feel so, so bad," Sumit said about the whole being married to another woman and keeping it from Jenny thing.

"I wish you had told me baby," Jenny said.

What happens now? She goes back to America and he has to face the repercussions of his actions and try and get a divorce. Sumit said he knows he was wrong. There's nothing to defend, he was wrong. Jenny said she doesn't blame him and that their time together was the best six months of her life.

"Try to do something for us," Jenny urge. "Broken hearts kill people, you know that?"

Later, Jenny said, "Please, everyone know it's not his fault. He's a good guy."

"I want Jenny back in my life," Sumit said.