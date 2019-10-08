Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares a Naked Selfie and Embraces Her "New Body"

Ashley Graham is loving the skin she's in.

The 31-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share a naked selfie with her followers. The mother-to-be smiled from ear to ear as she proudly bared her body and gave fans a peek of her growing baby bump.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day," she captioned the video. "It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community."

After seeing the video, several celebrities applauded Graham for continuing to spread her message of body positivity.

"You look BEAUTIFUL," Karlie Kloss wrote in the comments section.

"Oh mama," Helena Christensen added along with a series of heart emojis.

This wasn't the first time the 31-year-old celebrity had shared a naked selfie with her followers. She also did so after announcing her pregnancy in August.

"Same same but a little different," she wrote on the social network at the time.