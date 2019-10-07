Dancing With the Stars Has a 4-Way Tie for Top Score of the Night

Well friends, tonight was the night. The night where Karamo Brown danced the tango to "Old Town Road."

We didn't know that was a night we were waiting for until it arrived, and it even brought a tiny lil bit of drama along with it. You see, lifts are not allowed, because some older dancers can't do lifts, and apparently it counted as a lift when Jenna and Karamo's starting position was her on his shoulders. Carrie Ann Inaba simply wouldn't have it, and so she docked a point. The scandal!

Anyway, can we also just put a little more emphasis on the fact that Karamo danced a tango to "Old Town Road?" Because that's ridiculous, and great, and we would have made the same choice if we were Jenna Johnson.

Karamo's tango landed him in the bottom two alongside Lamar Odom, but ended up being saved by the judges. So all ended well for him.