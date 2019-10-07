Here's What's Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and Niall Horan

New couple alert? ... Not so fast!

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan recently sparked romance rumors after being photographed together during an intimate dinner with friends. Many couldn't help but wonder if the two superstars were getting flirty, especially after eagle-eyed fans noticed the former One Direction member had his arm around the 27-year-old star.

Adding more fuel to the fire? That same week, the "Wolves" singer gave the Irish singer a shout-out on social media. "This came out like 5 mins ago," she wrote of his latest song in a now-expired Instagram Story. "and I'm pretty sure you need to download."

However, despite chatter around their recent hangout, a source tells E! News there's nothing going on between the two. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," the insider shared. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."