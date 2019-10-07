Trisha Paytas Says She's ''One Thousand Percent'' Transgender in Controversial Video

Trisha Paytas is trending, yet again, for her latest YouTube video.

Over the years, the YouTube personality has made headlines for her zany remarks and outlandish videos, but her latest 15-minute monologue truly takes the cake. In the video, titled "I AM TRANSGENDER (FEMALE TO MALE)", the 31-year-old reveals she identifies as transgender because she feels like she's more masculine than she is feminine. In particular, the star says she's basically a "gay man" who likes to dress in drag. "I identify with men better. People always think there's something wrong with me because I don't have that many girlfriends but I do love girls—I love their sensitivity and all the stuff like that," she explains. "That's why I identify more as a gay man because I like guys but I also identify as a guy."

Trisha adds, "In my head I feel like I'm a female transgender to male but also like a drag queen... I don't like to be center of attention, except for when I want to be the center of attention. Think of like a drag queen: they do their full glam and everything but in their day to day they're not, they're very low-key, whatever."